Port Blair, Jun 14 (PTI) Eighteen more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, pushing the tally in the union territory to 7,261, a health official said on Monday.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 126 as no fresh fatality due to the disease was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

Six of the new COVID-19 cases were detected during contact tracing while 12 were airport arrivals, the official said.

All passengers arriving by flight from other places have to undergo RT-PCR test before they are allowed entry into the islands, the official said.

The union territory now has 110 active COVID-19 cases, of which 107 are in South Andaman district while the rest three are in North and Middle Andaman district, the official said, adding that the Nicobar district is now coronavirus free as it has no active COVID-19 case. Andaman and Nicobar Islands have three districts.

Twenty-nine more people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries to 7,025, he said.

The union territory administration has so far tested 3,96,534 samples for COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.83 per cent.

More than 1.31 lakh people have been vaccinated in the union territory so far, he said.

Meanwhile, the Information, Publicity and Tourism secretary of the union territory, S K Singh on Sunday told reporters that there has been a slight dip in the number of new COVID-19 cases in the islands.

"We cannot be complacent with this slight dip in cases and urged the citizens to not let the guard down and to strictly adhere to Covid appropriate behaviour to break the chain of transmission," Singh said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)