New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested 18 people, including three women, for gambling in Lajpat Nagar and seized cash over Rs 7 lakh, officials said.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided a house in Lajpat Nagar and arrested 18 people, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) R P Meena said.

Police have recovered 1,197 plastic coins of different denominations, cards and cash worth Rs 7,10,000, he said.

A case was registered under relevant sections at Lajpat Nagar police station and a probe was underway, they said.

