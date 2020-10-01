Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India] October 1 (ANI): An 18-year-old was arrested in Pulwama's Awantipora, over a fortnight after he took to social media to state that he is joining terrorism and informed his parents not to look for him.

As per the Chinar Corps, India Army, the teenager went missing on September 11 and uploaded an audio file on social media on September 29.

"18-year-old terrorist arrested in Awantipora on 29 Sep, a resident of Pampore, went missing on 11 Sep and uploaded audio on social media on 13 Sep to announce joining terrorism and inform his parents not to look for him. He was tracked & arrested within 18 days," the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army tweeted. (ANI)

