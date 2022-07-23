Rudraprayag, Jul 23 (PTI) An 18-year-old unmarried woman died of excessive bleeding on Saturday at a district hospital here, while the body of the baby she delivered was found in the toilet of the medical facility, officials said.

At a press conference, chief medical superintendent of the district hospital Rajiv Singh said the woman was admitted to for treatment of low hemoglobin levels and the hospital was not informed about her pregnancy.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Rains: After Heavy Rainfall In Several Parts CM Bhupesh Baghel In Action Mode, Instructs Officials to Be Ready with Relief Measures.

The woman died of excessive bleeding on her hospital bed at 3 am the body of her baby was found in the toilet at 5 am, Chief Medical Officer of Rudraprayag B K Shukla told PTI.

A departmental inquiry has been ordered into the incident, the Shukla said.

Also Read | 'President Ram Nath Kovind Emphasised on Higher Participation of Women in Nation-Building', Says Om Birla As MPs Bid Prez Kovind Farewell.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)