Thane, Aug 7 (PTI) As many as 180 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its infection tally to 7,35,124, a health official said on Sunday.

With the addition of the latest cases on Saturday, the district currently has 925 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

The death toll in Thane remained unchanged at 11,931, he added.

