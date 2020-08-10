Pune, Aug 10 (PTI) Pune district reported 1,806 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its count to 1,09,326 on Monday, while 52 more patients succumbed to the infection, a health official said.

The death toll rose to 2,504 with 52 more patients succumbing to the infection during the same period in the western Maharashtra district, he said.

Also, 1,499 patients were also discharged from hospitals, the official said.

"Of the 1,806 cases, 761 were reported from Pune Municipal Corporation limits (the city), where the tally rose to 65,966 patients. With 679 cases, Pimpri-Chinchwad's COVID- 19 count now stands at 29,836," he said.

The number of positive cases in rural parts of the district and Pune Cantonment Board areas increased to 13,524, he said.

