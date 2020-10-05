Mumbai, Oct 5 (PTI) Mumbai's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,15,465 on Monday with the addition of 1,813 new cases - the lowest daily count in five days - while 47 fresh deaths took the toll in the metropolis to 9,152, the city civic body said.

After five days, the financial capital has recorded single-day COVID-19 cases below the 2,100-mark.

On September 30, Mumbai had recorded the highest-ever single-day spike of 2,654 COVID-19 cases.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the number of recovered COVID-19 cases increased to 1,79,519 with 3,502 more patients, the highest so far in October,getting discharged from hospitals.

At present, the city has a recovery rate of 83 per cent and24,199 active COVID-19 cases, it said.

The BMC said after reconciliationprocess, 2,173 "duplicate" and out of Mumbai cases were removed from the active case count.

Also, 793 cases were removed from the total COVID-19 tally as per state reconciliation on the ICMR portal, it said.

According to the civic body, it has conducted 11.78 lakh COVID-19 tests till October 4.

It said the city's average growth rate of COVID-19 cases is 1.07 per cent, while the average doubling rate is 65 days.

As per the BMC, at present Mumbai has 9,215 sealed buildings and 663 COVID-19 containment zones in slums and 'chawls' (old style tenements).

The civic body seals a building or declares a containment zone on finding one or more COVID-19 patients there.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)