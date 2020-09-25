Ahmedabad, Sep 25 (PTI) Coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad district rose to 35,853 with 182 new cases being reported on Friday, the Gujarat health department said.

The district reported three fatalities, raising the COVID-19 death toll to 1,813, it added.

With 125 patients being discharged from hospitals, recoveries in the district went up to 29,742.

Ahmedabad city reported 160 new cases on Friday, while the rural parts reported 22. All three deaths took place at city hospitals.

Out of 125 recoveries, 104 were from the city.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation said the number of micro-containment areas in the city decreased to 235 with the removal of 35 and addition of seven areas.

AMC teams will carry out surveillance and screening and collect samples of suspected patients in its effort to contain the spread of the virus, it said.

The city has 3,741 active cases, with the west zone accounting for the highest 686 and north zone reporting the lowest 355 cases.

Out of 1,809 beds available across 63 private hospitals for COVID-19 patients in the city, 1,512 are occupied, the Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association said.

Out of 148 beds in ICUs with oxygen, 134 were occupied as of Friday morning, it added.

