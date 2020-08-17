Pune, Aug 17 (PTI) Pune district reported 1,829 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its count to 1,27,026 on Monday, a health official said.

He said the death toll reached 3,104 with 82 more patients succumbing to the infection during the same period.

Also, 1,049 patients were discharged from hospitals, the official said.

"Of the 1,829 cases, 835 were reported from Pune Municipal Corporation limits (the city), where the count went up to 74,933. With 681 cases, Pimpri-Chinchwad's rally rose to 36,078," he said.

The number of positive cases in rural and Pune Cantonment Board areas increased to 16,015, the official added.

