Nagpur, Feb 25 (PTI) The Maharashtra police have provided jobs to more than 180 family members of police personnel who died while on duty, including those in fight against coronavirus, DGP Hemant Nagrale said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference here, Nagrale said appointment letters were issued this week to 183 family members of police personnel who died while on duty in different police ranges of the state.

Of these, 30 appointment letters were issued in Nagpur on Thursday, he said.

The appointments were made under a government scheme for employment on compassionate ground, said Nagrale, who is on a two-day visit to review the police department's functioning in Nagpur and a few of its neighbouring districts.

The DGP said there are 20,000 vacancies in the Maharashtra police at present and they are being filled in a two-phase recruitment drive.

A process to recruit 7,000 police personnel is currently underway, the top IPS officer said.

