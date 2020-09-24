Ahmedabad, Sep 24 (PTI) Ahmedabad reported 183 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, raising the number of cases in the district to 35,671, the Gujarat health department said.

The district reported three COVID-19 deaths, increasing the toll to 1,810, it said.

With 123 patients being discharged during the day, the recoveries in the district rose to 29,617, it said.

Ahmedabad city reported 156 new cases while the rural parts reported 27.

All the three deaths were reported in the city.

