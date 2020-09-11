Mumbai, Sep 11 (PTI) A total of 185 Maharashtra police personnel were detected with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the infection count in the force to 18,405, of which 185 have succumbed so far, an official said on Friday.

Those detected with the infection so far comprise 1,992 officers and 16,413 constables, with the number of persons recovering standing at 14,608, he said.

"The number of active cases in Maharashtra police is currently 3,612, consisting of 453 officers and 3,159 constables," he said.

Police have been on the ground in full strength across the state to enforce the coronavirus-induced lockdown, said officials, adding that 2,52,551 cases of violations have been registered so far and 34,660 people arrested.

"We have collected fines of Rs 24.66 crore from offenders statewide for lockdown violations," he added.

