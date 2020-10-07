Ahmedabad, Oct 7 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Ahmedabad district of Gujarat rose to 38,185 after 188 new cases were reportedon Wednesday, the state health department said.

As the virus claimed four more lives, the district's death toll rose to 1,851, it said.

The number of recovered patients in the district outstripped the new infections. A total of 272 patients recovered during the day, the department said in a release.

The number of recoveries in the city on Wednesday was 249 as against 173 new cases, while this number from rural parts was 23 as against 15 new cases.

A total of 32,679 patients have recovered so far in the district.

Of the four deaths, three were reported from areas in Ahmedabad city, while one from rural areas.

The city's west zone has 593 active cases, closely followed by the north-west zone with 574 cases, and south zone with 504 cases.

Out of the city's seven zones, the north zone has reported the lowest number of 323 active cases so far, as per the latest COVID-19 bulletin released by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC).

In rural Ahmedabad, the recovery rate rose to 96 per cent on Wednesday, with another 23 patients getting discharged, taking the total recovered cases in this part to 2,470 as against the total 2,583 cases reported so far, health officials said.

As per the latest update of the Ahmedabad Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association, a total 1,197 beds are occupied out of 1,873 beds made available in the city's 64 private hospitals requisitioned by the AMC for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

The occupancy rate in the city's private hospitals is around 64 per cent.

