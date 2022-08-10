Thane, Aug 10 (PTI) Thane has reported 189 new COVID-19 cases, raising the infection tally in the Maharashtra district to 7,35,605, a health official said on Wednesday.

With the addition of the latest COVID-19 numbers on Tuesday, the district currently has 1,110 active cases, he said.

One death was also reported on Tuesday, which raised the COVID-19 toll in Thane to 11,933, he said.

The recovery count has gone up to 7,23,124, the official added.

