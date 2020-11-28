Jaipur, Nov 28 (PTI) Nineteen more people died of coronavirus in Rajasthan on Saturday, raising the death toll to 2,274, while 2,765 fresh cases pushed the infection count in the state to 2,62,805.

The deaths were reported from Bhilwara, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur (two each), Banswara, Baran, Bikaner, Bundi, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Jhunjhunu, Karauli, Kota, Nagaur and Pali, according to an official report.

The maximum COVID-19 fresh cases were reported from Jaipur where 627 people tested positive for the disease.

Other cases were reported from Ajmer (115), Alwar (179), Banswara (14), Baran (37), Barmer (13), Bharatpur (88), Bhilwara (108), Bikaner (59), Bundi (42), Chittorgarh (17), Dausa (13), Churu (64), Dholpur (6), Dungarpur (45), Ganganagar (62), Hanumangarh (24), Jaisalmer (25), Jalore (25), Jhalawar (20), Jhunjhunu (24), Jodhpur (449), Karauli (13), Kota (219), Nagaur (92), Pali (71), Pratapgarh (7) Rajsamand (28), Sawaimadhopur(29), Sikar (75), Siorhi (26), Tonk (39) and Udaipur (110).

A total of 23,1780 patients have recovered so far and the number of active cases at present is 28,751, as s per the report.

