India News | 19 of a Family Test Positive for COVID-19

Sangareddy (Telangana), June 13 (PTI)Nineteen members of a family in Sangareddy district have tested positive for coronavirus,health department officials said here on Saturday.

They said a 55-year-old woman in Zaherabad was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad earlier this week with multiple health problems.

Her swabs were collected for coronavirus tests on June 9, but she died the same day.

The woman was buried in the town on June 10 with 25 relatives attending the funeral.

Meanwhile her samples tested positive on June 10, following which all the relatives were put in isolation at the government hospital here and their swabs were sent to Hyderabad for COVID-19 tests.

Nineteen of the family tested positive on Friday and reports of six others are awaited, the officials said.

Shanti Nagar colony, the area where the woman and her relatives lived, has been declared a red zone, officials said.

