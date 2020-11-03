New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): Air India on Monday said that 19 passengers that boarded the Vande Bharat flight from New Delhi to Wuhan on October 30 tested positive for Covid-19 at Wuhan Airport in China.

The airline maintained that all passengers boarded the flight with valid Covid negative reports.

"On October 30, 19 passengers on Air India's Vande Bharat flight to Wuhan tested positive for Covid-19 at Wuhan Airport, China. The airline is aware of the incident. All passengers boarded the flight after thorough checks of their Covid negative certificate," an official statement from Air India said.

Air India added that the airline strictly adheres to all the safety protocol laid down by the regulatory bodies.

"All our passengers to Wuhan, China had boarded the flight from Delhi with Covid-19 negative reports from certified labs. AI strictly adheres to all the safety protocol laid down by the regulatory bodies and conforms to requirements at destination airports," it said further. (ANI)

