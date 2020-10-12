Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 12 (ANI): Out of the 2,000 MW power which went off in Mumbai, about 1,900 MW has been restored and the rest will be restored soon, said Union Power Minister RK Singh on Monday,

"The power supply (in Mumbai) has been restored substantially. Out of the 2000 MW which went off, about 1,900 MW has been restored and the rest will be restored soon. The national grid is fine. The problem happened in some parts of the state grid," he said.

Also Read | Modi Government to Give Jobs to Unemployed Candidates During Navratri 2020? WhatsApp Message Claiming Launch of Rojgar Yojna Goes Viral, PIB Fact Check Terms It Fake.

Earlier today, the Maharashtra Chief Minister's office informed that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray spoke to State Power Minister Dr Nitin Raut and BMC Commissioner IS Chahal over grid failure in Mumbai and gave directions for its restoration as soon as possible.

"Chief Minister has given instructions for the restoration of power supply as soon as possible. He has also instructed departments like fire brigade to remain vigilant during this time of need. The Chief Minister has also instructed the local authorities to make proper arrangements for the passengers of Mumbai local trains," as per an official statement.

Also Read | Sarat Kumar Kar Dies at 81, Former Odisha Assembly Speaker Had Tested COVID-19 Positive.

Certain lines of Central and Western Railways have been restored after the power failure.

"Trains between CSMT-Panvel on Harbour Line have resumed. We're trying to restore services between CSMT-Kalyan, CSMT-Karjat/Kasara. Long-distance trains from Mumbai rescheduled, and incoming trains regulated at interchange points," Shivaji Sutar, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Central Railways told ANI.

"As the power supply has been restored in Western Railway's Mumbai suburban section, all overhead equipment (OHE) has been charged at 12.20 pm and Western Railway's suburban train services are restored," Sumit Thakur, CPRO, Western Railways said.Many commuters who were stuck in the trains due to the grid failure have been rescued. Central railways took to social media and tweeted, "Security personnel helping those commuters who wanted to get down from suburban trains which were held up in sections."

Dr Nitin Raut assured power restoration and an investigation into the sudden power failure. He said, "Restoration work is on speedily. Power supply to railways is restored. Power to other emergency services like hospitals is also being restored. Once electricity is restored in all parts, this matter will be investigated by us." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)