India News | 191 More People Test Positive for COVID-19 in Assam; Tally Rises to 4,309

Guwahati, Jun 15 (PTI) With 191 more people testing positive for coronavirus in Assam on Monday, the COVID-19 tally rose to 4,309 in the state, state Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

At present, there are 2,093 active cases in the state, Sarma said.

"Alert ~ 151 new #COVID19+ cases have been reported in Assam today," he said in a tweet on Monday night.

Earlier in the day, Sarma said 40 people tested positive for the virus in the state. Thirty-one cases were reported from Jorhat, three from Dhemaji, two each from Biswanath and Dhubri, and one each from Lakhimpur and Dibrugarh.

In a series of tweets, he said 245 people were discharged from various hospitals across the state after they tested negative for COVID-19 twice.

So far, eight patients have died due to the disease in Assam, while 2,205 have been cured and discharged from hospitals, Sarma said.

Besides, three more patients have migrated to other states, the minister informed.

Sarma said Assam is conducting around 10,000 COVID-19 tests daily and has so far tested 2,17,088 samples in 11 laboratories and some outsourced centres.

"Pleased to share that pursuing our policy of proactive & aggressive testing for #COVID19, Assam Govt has completed 2.17 lakh tests. We've been carrying out approx 10,000 tests per day after having ramped up our capacities. My compliments to our doctors & staff," he said.

After inter-state movement through road, rail and air was allowed, Assam saw a huge spike in the number of COVID-19 cases.

To screen all the people coming from outside the state, the government has imposed a mandatory institutional quarantine policy for everyone, barring some exceptions.

