Pune, Sep 10 (PTI) Pune city reported 1,916 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its case count to 1,13,832, a health official said on late Thursday night.

The death toll in the city reached 2,668 with 43 patients succumbing to the infection.

However, 1,838 patients were also discharged from hospitals during the day, the official said.

