India News | 1,927 New COVID-19 Cases in Tamil Nadu

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 10 (ANI): With 1,927 new COVID-19 cases reported in Tamil Nadu, the total count of coronavirus cases in the state has risen to 36,841.

The state Health Department said on Wednesday that the total number of cases includes 17,179 active cases, 19,333 discharged patients and 326 deaths.

Also Read | Lonar Crater Lake Water Turns Red, Unusual Colour Leaves Forest Officials Puzzled in Maharashtra's Buldhana District, View Pics.

India saw 9,985 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday taking the total number of cases to 2,76,583. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)