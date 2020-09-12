Pune, Sep 11 (PTI) Pune city reported 1,938 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its COVID-19 count to 1,15,770, a health official said on late Friday evening.

The death toll in the city reached 2,706 with 38 patients succumbing during this period, he said.

On the other hand, 1,573 patients were discharged from the hospitals on recovery.

