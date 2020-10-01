Thane, Oct 1 (PTI)The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra's Thane district has reached 1,75,012 with an addition of 1,938 new cases, an official said on Thursday.

Besides, the death toll rose to 4,458 after 32 patients succumbed to the disease on Wednesday, he said.

Also Read | Motor Vehicle, Health Insurance, Free LPG, Debit & Credit Card Rules From October 1: Here Are 5 Changes Which Will Come into Effect From Today.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the district at the start of September was 1,25,352, and the tally has now crossed 1.75 lakh, the official said.

The total number of fatalities at the start of September was 3,577, which has now gone up to 4,458, he said.

Also Read | Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi to Visit Hathras Today to Meet Rape Victim’s Family; Section 144 Imposed in District.

As of now, there are 17,501 active COVID-19 cases in the district, while 1,53,053 patients have recovered.

The recovery rate at the start of September was 87.16 per cent and stood at 87.45 per cent at the end of the month.

The mortality rate in the beginning of September was 2.85 per cent and on Wednesday it was 2.55 per cent.

Out of the total COVID-19 cases in the district, Kalyan has so far reported the maximum cases at 42,433, followed by Thane city-36,771 and Navi Mumbai-36,673.

Among the fatalities, Thane city has so far reported 995 deaths, Kalyan-826 and Navi Mumbai-750, the official said.

An official from neighbouring Palghar said the district has till now reported 34,932 COVID-19 cases and 685 deaths due to the disease.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)