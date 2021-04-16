New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): Amid a worsening COVID-19 situation in the country, Delhi has reported its biggest single-day spike of 19,486 fresh coronavirus infections and 141 related deaths, as per the state health bulletin of the Delhi government issued on Friday evening.

The total infection caseload of Delhi has reached 8,03,623, with 61,005 active cases in the national capital. With 114 additional deaths in the last 24 hours, the overall COVID-19 casualties in Delhi have soared up to 11,793.

The COVID-19 positivity rate of Delhi also jumped to 19.69 per cent on Friday while the fatality rate is at 1.47 per cent.

Furthermore, a total of 12,649 people recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,30,825. The recovery rate has dropped to 90.94 per cent.

Nearly 99,000 coronavirus tests were conducted in the city during the period. A total of 64,939 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and as many as 34,018 Rapid antigen tests were conducted. So far, a total of 1,60,43,160 tests have been conducted in the national capital.

The Delhi government on Thursday imposed a weekend curfew in a view of the grim situation due to the coronavirus pandemic. Night curfew is already in place in the national capital from 10 pm to 5 am till April 30 while various other restrictions are also there amid the unprecedented spike in COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

