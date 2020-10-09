Pune, Oct 9 (PTI) Pune district reported 1,957 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload to 3,03,349, a health official said on Friday evening.

With 46 fatalities, the death toll in the district reached 7,074, he added.

"Of the 1,957 cases, 697 were detected in the Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which has recorded 1,52,897 cases so far.

"However, 970 patients were also discharged from the hospitals in the city," the official said.

With 490 new cases, the tally in the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation area rose to 82,993.

