Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 16 (PTI) Kerala on Tuesday logged 1,970 COVID-19 cases, including a returnee from South Africa, and 2,884 recoveries as the active cases came down to 26,127, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

While the total covid caseload has touched 10,94,643, as many as 10,63,444 people have been cured of the infection, he told reporters at Kannur.

Fifteen more fatalities took the toll to 4,422.

In the last 24 hours, 60,974 samples have been tested and the test positivity rate is 3.23 per cent.

So far, 1,23,90,578 samples have been sent for testing.

As many as 14 lakh people have been vaccinated in the state so far, he said.

Ernakulam recorded 238 cases, Kozhikode had 237 and Kottayam 217, whie seven other districts accounted for over 100 cases.

So far, 99 returnees from the UK, four from South Africa and one from Brazil have tested positive for the infection and 91 have recuperated.

Of the postive cases, 15 are health workers, 70 had come from outside the state and 1742 were infected through contact.

Presently, 1,43,461 peoplr are under observation in various districts, including 4,152 in hospitals.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)