Chennai, July 11 (PTI) The Victory Flame, symbolising India's triumph over Pakistan in 1971 war, reached the Indian Naval Station (INS) Kattabomman near Tirunelveli on Sunday with a ceremonial guard of honour held to mark the occasion. Station Commander Captain Aashish K Sharma along with defence personnel, civil administration and veterans received the flame, an official release said here.

The Victory Flame commemorates India's victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak War and the golden jubilee celebrations to commemorate the triumph of armed forces commenced in December last year.

A wreath laying ceremony and two minutes silence was observed to pay homage to the sacrifices made by the veterans, the release said. The Victory Flame would be taken to Kanyakumari to felicitate the veterans by the district civil administration and it was also planned to take it to the houses of 1971 war heroes, including late sepoy Kasimani and late Naik Sangili Chelliah, who sacrificed their lives during the 1971 war. After INS Kattabomman, the Victory Flame would be received by the Coast Gaurd in the presence of NCC cadets and later it would be handed over to INS Parundu. Commemorating the Golden Jubilee celebrations in December 2020, Four Victory Flames were lit from the eternal flame of the National War Memorial and one each was being carried to the four cardinal directions through the cities and villages of 1971 war veterans and veernaris (war widows), the release added. PTI VIJ

