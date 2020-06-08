India News | 198 New COVID-19 Cases in J-K; Tally Rises to 4,285

Srinagar, Jun 8 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 198 new COVID-19 cases, including a CRPF trooper and two policemen, on Monday, taking the total in the Union territory to 4,285, officials said here.

While 33 of these cases are from Jammu, 165 are in the Kashmir region, they said.

The officials said Monday's cases included a CRPF trooper posted here and two Jammu and Kashmir policemen posted in Ganderbal and Kupwara districts.

Of the fresh cases, 40 are in Budgam district of central Kashmir, 33 in Baramulla and 31 in Shopian, they said, adding that only 38 of the new cases have travel history.

The number of confirmed cases in Jammu and Kashmir now stands at 4,285.

"Of these, 3,363 are in Kashmir, while 922 are in the Jammu region," an official said.

There are 2,916 active cases in the Union territory and 1,324 patients have recovered, the officials said.

The UT has witnessed 45 COVID-19-related deaths.

