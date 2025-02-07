New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) A Delhi court on Friday deferred to February 12 its verdict in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots murder case against former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja, who was scheduled to pass the order on Friday, deferred the pronouncement.

The case pertains to the killing of two persons in Saraswati Vihar area here during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

