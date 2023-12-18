New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court on Monday asked the counsel for Congress leader Jagdish Tytler to file a list of FIRs lodged by Delhi Police and CBI in Pul Bangash Sikh riots and the outcome of the Investigation and trials thereof. Jagdish Tytler appeared through video conferencing (VC).

This case is related to the killing of Sikh in Pul Bangash Gurudwara in November 1, 1984. Congress leader Jagdish Tytler is accused.

Also Read | Suicide Inside Eden Gardens: Stadium Worker’s Son Hangs Himself Inside Iconic Cricket Ground in Kolkata.

The CBI had filed a Supplementary charge sheet against him in May 2023.

Special judge Rakesh Syal adjourned the matter till January 9, 2024 after hearing the submission of Defence counsel that the certified copies of previous charge sheets have not been received.

Also Read | Kolkata: Seven Bangladeshi Immigrants, One Local Agent Nabbed By RPF Cops at Howrah Station.

Advocate Manu Sharma appeared for Jagdish Tytler and urged the court to adjourn the matter as the certified copies of previous charge sheets and documents have not been received from the copying agency.

He also submitted that as per the agency, they will start to prepare the copies post-winter vacations.

Earlier, special judge Vikas Dhull was hearing the case who has been transferred.

The court asked that how many FIRs were lodged and how many charge sheets were filed.

Advocate Manu Sharma submitted that three FIRs were lodged by Delhi Police. He also submitted that the Delhi police CBI filed a total of four charge sheets.

Counsel further submitted that initially the case was investigated by Delhi. In 2005, on the recommendation of Justice Nanavati Commission, the CBI registered a new case clubbing all three FIRs of Delhi police. Thereafter the CBI filed a charge sheet against the other accused who was acquitted.

CBI had filed a closure report for Tytler. Now the charge sheet has been filed against Jagdish Tytler, counsel submitted.

The CBI filed a supplementary charge sheet against former congress MP Jagdish Tytler in May this year. This case pertains to the alleged killings of three Sikhs in the Pul Bangash area in 1984.

On August 5, Tytler appeared before the court against the summons issued by the court after taking Cognizance of the supplementary charge sheet. Thereafter, he appeared through video conferencing.

Earlier, he was granted anticipatory bail on August 4 by the sessions court after hearing his bail application. The CBI filed the supplementary charge sheet on May 20.

The Central Bureau of Investigation on May 20 filed charge sheet against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in a case related to anti-Sikh riots in 1984 following the assassination of the then Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi on 31 October 1984.

Congress leader Jagdish Tytler, then Member of Parliament has been named as accused in the chargesheet.

In a statement, CBI mentioned that the agency had registered the instant case in November 2005 on an incident wherein Gurudwara Pul Bangash at Azad Market, Bara Hindu Rao, Delhi was set on fire by a mob and three persons namely Sardar Thakur Singh, Badal Singh and Gurcharan Singh were burnt to death on 1 November 1984 near Gurudwara Pul Bangash.

Justice Nanavati Commission of Inquiry was set up in the year 2000 by the Government of India to enquire into the incidents of anti-Sikh riots of the year 1984 in Delhi.

After consideration of the Commission's report, the Ministry of Home Affairs (Government of India) issued directions to CBI to investigate the case against then Member of Parliament and others.

During the CBI investigation, evidence came on record that on November 1, 1984, the said accused allegedly instigated, incited and provoked the mob assembled at Gurudwara Pul Bangash at Azad Market, Delhi which resulted in the burning of Gurudwara Pul Bangash and killing of three Sikh persons by the mob, apart from burning & looting of shops. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)