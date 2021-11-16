Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 16 (ANI): Kerala High Court on Tuesday quashed the time limit of 60 days imposed by the sessions court for the pre-arrest bail to former Director-General of Police Siby Mathews, who is the fourth accused in a case relating to conspiracy to frame former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan and others in the 1994 ISRO Espionage case.

A single Bench of Justice K Haripal quashed it while considering a petition filed by Siby Mathews.

Also Read | Road Accident in Bihar: SUV Collides With Truck in Lakhisarai, 6 Killed, 4 Injured.

The sessions court's order was set to expire on October 24th. But the Kerala High Court extended it several times after Siby Mathews approached it against the time limit.

The sessions Court at Thiruvananthapuram granted him pre-arrest bail for 60 days on August 24.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 13 Now Available for Sale at Rs 55,900; Here's How You Can Avail.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Kerala High Court dismissed the plea of S Vijayan, the former police officer, who is an accused in the conspiracy case linked to the 1994 ISRO espionage case which sought an investigation into the allegations against Nambi Narayanan, who was the former ISRO scientist who had transferred large tracts of land worth crores to the investigating officials of CBI at Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)