Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 27 (ANI): The 19th edition of the National Abacus Competition, an event organised for students to exhibit their skills of concentration, numerical ability and visual memory, is taking place in Chennai.

This one-day event, inaugurated on November 27, is being held at the Chennai Trade Centre, with over 3,800 students from as many as 24 different states and union territories, showcasing their skills in the national-level competition.

The SIP Prodigy 19th National SIP Abacus Competition 2022 is being organised by SIP Abacus India, and the Chief Guest for the event, distinguished scientist and currently the Director of Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR (SDSC SHAR), Sriharikota, A Rajarajan, inaugurated the event.

The competition is to take place in two rounds, with the students aged 6 to 14 years attempting to solve 300 mathematical problems in 11 minutes.

About the competition, one of the participants Arya said, "I am so happy and excited to participate in the competition with my friends".

"It's my first time participating in a competition, I was a little nervous but am happy", informed Rithu Varshini, another student participant in the competition.

Speaking about her performance in the competition, a participant Nazira Syed said, "I have done well. I think will do even better in the coming days and will go to higher grades for sure".

Addressing the event, Rajarajan said, "This is a good initiative being taken to help the students develop their knowledge in mathematics".

Rajarajan, informing about the scheduled launches of the institution he hails from, stated, "There are continuous rocket launches planned in the coming days. LVM3 (Launch Vehicle Mk III) is yet to be launched, and Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) D21 is being prepared to be launched again in the coming days".

On the occasion, Managing Director of SIP Academy India, Dinesh Victor addressed the gathering. "This will help students sharpen up their skills and will help them to focus well", he added. (ANI)

