By Joymala Bagchi

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 9 (ANI): The first batch of International Joint M.Tech Degree in Food Science and Technology (IMDFST) at IIT Guwahati are graduating this year.

The International Joint M.Tech. degree is a joint academic exercise of IIT Guwahati' Department of Chemical Engineering, Bio-sciences and Bio-engineering, Chemistry and the School of Agro and Rural Technology with the United Graduate School of Agricultural Science of Gifu University, Japan.

Started in 2019, this program is the only such degree in India that enables enrolled students to receive an International M.Tech. degree with a mutually participating curriculum.

A total of eight students, four each from IIT Guwahati and Gifu University - comprise the first batch of graduates of this course. The IIT Guwahati students will receive their degrees during the upcoming convocation.

Highlighting the unique aspects of this program, IMDFST Course Coordinator Professor Vaibhav V Goud at Department of Chemical Engineering said, "The International Joint Degree of Master of Technology (M.Tech.) in Food Science and Technology (IMDFST) program strives to remain forever as an academic beacon and flagship program of IIT Guwahati under the aegis of the Chemical Engineering Department. A pragmatic curriculum design oversaw the smooth transition to a translational research-based paradigm in the rapid advances associated to the Food Science and Technology."

Further, Prof. Vaibhav V Goud said, "The Japanese higher education emphasizes upon laboratory coupled engagement in the instructed theory and quicker transmission of subject-related principles into the practical framework. The Indian higher education system emphasizes sound fundamentals followed by research emphasis towards the highest levels of research excellence. Thus, the admitted students have been exposed to both systems of learning and would have their realizations for their integration for a smarter engagement and enrichment of research pedagogies."

The 'participatory curriculum' of this course provides equal credit-based learning of both theory and research components, enabling an Indian student to earn both Indian credits and Japanese credits based on independently and jointly designed and taught courses by both IIT Guwahati and Gifu University.

Similarly participatory curriculum is also applicable for Japanese students.

The interdisciplinary course academic theme of Food Science and Technology provides a fine balance between sciences (chemistry and bio-science) and engineering (chemical engineering and bio-technology) disciplines. Since inception, the Department of Chemical Engineering, IIT Guwahati has been coordinating the IMDFST curriculum till date.

The curriculum spans for a duration of four semesters in which an Indian student would carry out a semester course work at IIT Guwahati followed by an incubation trimester of research activity. (ANI)

