India News | 1st ICMR Annual Clinical Trial Meet 2026 Highlights India's Emerging Leadership in Integrative Medicine Research

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): The Indian Council of Medical Research successfully organised the '1st ICMR Annual Clinical Trial Meet 2026' on May 20, 2026, under the theme 'International Clinical Trials Day: Focus on Integrative Medicine Clinical Trials.'

According to an official release, the national-level event served as a significant platform for deliberations on strengthening India's clinical trial ecosystem and advancing evidence-based integrative medicine research in the country.

Also Read | Cockroach Janta Party X Account Blocked in India: Details Here.

The meeting brought together policymakers, scientists, clinicians, researchers, regulatory authorities and experts from diverse fields to discuss emerging opportunities, ethical frameworks, regulatory pathways and innovations in clinical research.

The programme was graced by Dr VK Paul, Dr Rajiv Bahl and Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, along with eminent experts and stakeholders from the healthcare and scientific community, the release stated.

Also Read | Pune Pub Viral Video: Netizens Divided After Couples Recorded 'Secretly' Kissing at Bastian Empire.

Addressing the gathering, the dignitaries highlighted the need for robust clinical research systems, ethical governance and scientific validation of integrative healthcare practices to address emerging public health challenges and strengthen healthcare delivery mechanisms in the country.

One of the major highlights of the event was the presentation of findings from the ICMR-CCRAS multicentric Phase III Randomised Controlled Trial (RCT) on Iron Deficiency Anaemia. The study evaluated integrative approaches for managing anaemia, a major public health concern in India, according to the release.

The clinical trial compared the efficacy of Punarnavadi Mandura alone and in combination with Drakshavaleha against standard Iron Folic Acid supplementation. Conducted among nearly 4,000 non-pregnant women aged 18-49 years with moderate anaemia, the study assessed haemoglobin levels and clinical outcomes over a period of 90 days. The findings demonstrated that both Ayurvedic formulations were therapeutically equivalent to standard iron-folic acid therapy.

The event also witnessed the launch of the report titled "Advancing First-in-Human Phase 1 Clinical Trials in India: A Delphi Study on Regulatory Pathways and Opportunities."

The report was developed through a two-round consultation involving 37 experts from the pharmaceutical industry, Contract Research Organisations (CROs), academia and national regulatory agencies.

The study identified major bottlenecks affecting the advancement of early-phase clinical trials in India and recommended measures, including strengthening regulatory capacity, streamlining approval processes and enhancing coordination among agencies to support innovation-driven clinical research in the country, the release noted.

Another important milestone during the event was the release of the "Operational Guidelines for Single Ethics Review of Multicentre Research in India," aimed at strengthening and harmonising ethical review mechanisms for multicentre research studies nationwide.

A panel discussion on "Policy Uptake of Integrative Research Evidence" was also organised during the programme. The discussion facilitated meaningful deliberations on translating scientific evidence into public health policy and healthcare practice.

The Annual Clinical Trial Meet reaffirmed ICMR's commitment towards fostering collaboration, strengthening ethical and regulatory frameworks and promoting innovation and scientific excellence in India's clinical research ecosystem, the release stated. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)