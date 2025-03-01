Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], March 1 (ANI): At least three workers rescued from under snow triggered by an avalanche that stuck Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, have sustained seroous head injuries and fractures, an official of the ITBP said on Saturday.

As per the Uttarakhand Government rescue workers have pulled out 49 people out of the 55 workers who got trapped in the avalanche that stuck a General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) camp near Mana village in Garhwal Sector.

ITBP Commandant Vijay Kumar P expressed hope for the rescue of the remaining workers."Two to three people are in critical condition with fractures and head injuries. They are admitted to Joshimath Hospital. Eight individuals are still missing, and we are hopeful they will be rescued by this evening," he said.

"Senior officials are monitoring the situation, with the IG overseeing the operation and the DIG on the ground. Rescue teams are actively working, and officials expect positive developments by the evening, the ITBP official said.

Earlier today, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the injured Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers who were rescued from the Mana Avalanche site.

"ARMY, NDRF, ITBP, and district administration personnel are there for the rescue work. Due to heavy snowfall, all the roads connecting the site have been blocked. We are trying to rescue all those who are still trapped as soon as possible. The 14 workers who were rescued today are all safe, and they are being brought to Joshimath," Chief Minister Dhami told ANI.

District magistrate Sandeep Tiwari said today that four Army choppers have been pressed into rescue operations to save the eight people still trapped under snow in the avalanche that struck near Mana Village yesterday

The Chamoli District Magistrate further said four helicopters had arrived with the help of the Centre, and the State governments had joined the rescue operations.

"... We have brought seven people to Joshimath Hospital, and they are under treatment. They are under doctors' observation. Three of them are stable...I hope that the remaining people will also be rescued soon," Chamoli DM said earlier. (ANI)

