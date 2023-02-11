Chandigarh, Feb 11 (PTI) Around 2.33 lakh court cases pertaining to matrimonial and property disputes, cheque bounce instances, labour and other matters were taken up during the National Lok Adalat organised across Punjab on Saturday, according to an official release.

These cases were taken up in 429 benches of the Lok Adalat.

On this occasion, Justice Tejinder Singh Dhindsa of Punjab and Haryana High Court judge and member secretary of State Legal Services Authority Arun Gupta visited the judicial court complexes, Rajpura and Patiala, and encouraged the litigant parties to settle their cases through the Lok Adalat, the release said.

People were also informed about the toll-free helpline -- 1968 -- offering legal assistance to the needy, especially the marginalised sections of the society, it said.

