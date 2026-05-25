India News | 2.65 Lakh People Received Heatwave Relief Through Mobile Units, Cooling Zones: Delhi CM Gupta

New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has initiated a series of large-scale relief measures to assist citizens as the national capital continues to reel under severe heat and relentless heatwave conditions.

Special arrangements have been made through Mobile Heat Relief Units and Cooling Zones across all 13 districts of the capital to protect citizens, labourers, commuters and needy people from the heat, the chief minister's office said.

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Delhi CM said that the objective of the Delhi Government is not only to run the administration but also to ensure the safety and convenience of every citizen. During this period of extreme heat, the government is working on the ground with full sensitivity so that no person suffers because of the heat.

She said that initiatives such as mobile heat relief units and cooling zones reflect the government's spirit of public service and humanitarian approach. The Delhi government is continuously monitoring the situation and relief arrangements will be further strengthened as required.

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The Chief Minister informed that the entire arrangement is being operated under the supervision of the Revenue Department. Through Mobile Heat Relief Units, relief was provided to approximately 2.65 lakh people across all 13 districts of Delhi between May 6 and May 23, 2026. During this period, around 1,13,900 litres of cold drinking water were distributed to protect people from heat and dehydration. In addition, more than one lakh ORS packets were distributed to help people avoid heatstroke and dehydration. To protect people from the harsh sun, 44,646 gamchas and 30,864 caps were also distributed.

Under this campaign, assistance reached a large number of people in the North-East, East, South-West and New Delhi districts.

The CM ensured that the locations of the mobile heat relief unit vehicles are changed daily so that relief can reach more crowded areas and needy people. This campaign will continue until July.

She further informed that special cooling zones have also been established in various districts of the capital, where people are being provided facilities to rest for some time and obtain relief from the heat. These cooling zones have been set up especially keeping in mind the needs of citizens, rickshaw pullers, labourers and people working in the open.

Each cooling zone has seating arrangements for 100 people, cold drinking water, five desert coolers and five high-speed fans to provide a comfortable environment. In addition, ORS packets, caps, gamchas and first-aid kits have also been made available there. To support the operation of these Cooling Zones and assist people, 10 Civil Defence volunteers have been deployed at each location.

At present, five Cooling Zones have been established in the Old Delhi district, one in the North-East district, one in the North district, five in the East district, one in the Central North district and one in the Central district, taking the total number to 14. Similar facilities are also being started in the remaining districts within this week.

CM Gupta said that in a metropolitan city like Delhi, where even a glass of cold water is often not easily available to people, these initiatives launched by the government are providing real relief.

She said that the public response to these arrangements has been extremely positive and that the government remains fully committed to protecting citizens from heatwave conditions. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)