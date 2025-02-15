Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 15 (ANI): Chirag Shah and Chintan Shah, accused of running illegal online betting operations and broadcasting cricket matches through the "Fairplay" platform, have been remanded to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody until today, February 15.

The ED arrested the duo on February 12, following an investigation initiated by a First Information Report (FIR) filed by Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd, alleging revenue loss of over Rs 100 crore due to Fairplay's unauthorized activities

The duo was produced before the Special Court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Mumbai on February 13.

According to the ED, the investigation was initiated based on a First Information Report (FIR) filed by Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd with the Nodal Cyber Police, Mumbai. The FIR was registered against Fairplay and associated entities under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000, and the Copyright Act, 1957, for causing an alleged revenue loss of over Rs 100 crore, as per the ED statement.

Investigations by the financial probe agency have revealed that Chirag Shah and Chintan Shah were involved in the operations of the Fairplay platform. Both individuals allegedly provided technical and operational support through their entities, Wohlig Transformations Private Limited, India, and Wohlig Transformation Free Zone Establishment (FZE), Limited Liability Company (LLC), Dubai.

As per the statement, the ED has previously conducted multiple search operations in the case on June 12, August 27, September 27, and October 25, 2024. These raids led to the seizure and freezing of several movable assets, along with incriminating documents and digital devices. Additionally, the agency issued provisional attachment orders on November 22 and December 26, 2024, as well as on January 15, 2025.

According to the ED statement, the total amount of assets attached and seized in the case so far stands at approximately Rs 344.15 crore. (ANI)

