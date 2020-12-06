Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 6 (ANI): Two people were apprehended after incidents of writing objectionable messages on the wall were noticed and cases were registered in the matter, said Mangaluru Police Commissioner on Saturday.

"Two cases of writing objectionable messages on the wall were noticed and cases were registered. Two accused Mohd Shahidand Maaz Munir Ahmad have been apprehended. They are being questioned," said Vikas Kumar, Mangaluru Police Commissioner.

"We will complete the arrest formalities and take up the investigation further," he added.

This comes after Graffiti supporting terror groups Lashkar-e-Taiba and Taliban were seen on a wall in Kadri in Mangaluru last month which was later covered. (ANI)

