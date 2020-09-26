Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], September 26 (ANI): The Karnataka Police on Friday seized 1.236 kilograms of ganja and arrested two people in the Jewargi area of Karnataka's Kalaburagi district.

As per the police, one country-made pistol, a magazine, and Rs 2.94 lakhs in cash were also recovered along with the ganja.

A weighing machine and a debit card were also seized.

Two people, namely Lal Ahmed and Chandrashekhar have been arrested and a case has been registered at the Jewargi Police station. (ANI)

