India News | 2 Arrested for Snatching Mobile Phones

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) Two men were arrested for allegedly snatching mobile phones in the national capital in a bid to sell them to meet the expenses of their girlfriends, police said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Neeraj (22) and Saddam (22), both residents of Matiala extension, they said.

Police said due to lockdown, the accused had not been able to sell the phones.

On May 18, a person named Roshan, a resident of Mohan Garden, reported that he was robbed of his mobile phone by two men on Gurdwara Road when he was on his way home, a senior police officer said.

During investigation, police analysed the CCTV footage of the area and identified two men. They conducted raids and arrested both the accused from Sainik Nagar Jhuggis, the officer said.

Interrogation revealed that the accused have two-three girlfriends and were in need of money to meet their expenses but due to the lockdown, they could not sell the snatched items, they said.

They were hoping to dispose the mobile phones after the lockdown was lifted. A total of 21 mobile phones and one tablet have been recovered from them. Both the accused had come out of jail last year, police added.

