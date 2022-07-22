Hazaribag, July 22 (PTI) Two persons were arrested with opium worth Rs 6 lakh in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Friday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested Pintu Kumar and Lal Bahadur Dangi of Chatra district from a Delhi-bound bus at the New Bus Stand, Superintendent of Police Manoj Ratan Chothe said.

The cost of the opium was estimated to be Rs 6 lakh in the local market, he said.

Police claimed that the accused have confessed to successfully peddle drugs to Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan earlier as well. From there, the drugs were smuggled to foreign countries.

They also transported poppy plants to these states for cultivation, police said.

A case has been filed and further investigations are underway, they said.

