Amritsar, Nov 17 (PTI) Two persons, including one who had jumped parole in a drugs case, were arrested here on Thursday with a hand grenade, police said.

Parkash Singh and Angrej Singh were nabbed during checking at the Amritsar-Jalandhar bypass road, they said.

Also Read | Good News For Freedom Fighters in Maharashtra, CM Eknath Shinde-Led Government Doubles Monthly Pension to Rs 20,000.

Parkash had jumped parole in a drugs case and Angrej also faces several criminal cases, according to police.

The police said Rs 1 lakh cash and a car were also recovered from the accused.

Also Read | Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Says 'Integrated Development Scheme for Border Villages To Be Launched Soon'.

Further investigation is underway, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)