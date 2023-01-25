Chandigarh, Jan 25 (PTI) The Punjab Police on Wednesday said it has arrested two associates of Armenia-based gangster Lucky Patial during a special operation.

Patial, who is presently heading the Bambiha gang, is the most wanted gangster of Punjab Police, they said.

The two have been identified as Kuldeep Singh Kingra of Mandi Dabwali in Sirsa, Haryana and Harinder Singh, resident of Kotakpura in Faridkot, police said.

Assistant Inspector General of the State Special Operation Cell Ashwani Kapur said an FIR under sections of Arms Act and Extortion has already been registered at Mohali.

During investigation, raids were conducted and a police team arrested Kingra on Sunday.

He said Kingra was helping the criminals and associates of the Bambiha gang by providing them hideouts in Sirsa and nearby areas.

Developing the leads obtained from the interrogation of Kingra, police teams arrested his aide Harinder Singh on Tuesday and recovered one country-made pistol and four cartridges from his possession, officials said.

During preliminary investigation of both the accused, it was learnt that Kuldeep Kingra and Harinder Singh were working at the behest of Jackpal Singh alias Laali, a resident of Moga. Jackpal Laali is an old associate of gangster Lucky Patial, police said.

On the directions of operatives based in foreign countries, Singh was involved in threatening Punjab businessmen and other prominent people in order to extort money while Kingra was providing hideouts to the accused's involved.

Some of the gang members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, residing in Sirsa, were also on their target. It was Jackpal Laali who provided arms and ammunition to Harinder Singh, said police.

Earlier, Jackpal Lalli had also provided two illegal weapons to Singh which he further delivered to his associates. The weapons are yet to be recovered, said police.

