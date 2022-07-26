Chandigarh, Jul 26 (PTI) Two associates of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar were nabbed from Punjab when they were attempting to escape to Haryana, state Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said here on Tuesday.

Malkit Singh alias Kitta and Hardeep Singh alias Mamma, both from Bathinda, were arrested by the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) in a joint operation with the local police, he said.

Both of them are history-sheeters and wanted by the police in several cases of heinous crimes, the DGP said.

The fresh arrests come days after the AGTF killed two alleged murderers of Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moosewala during an encounter in Amritsar's Bhakna village.

Goldy Brar is the alleged mastermind behind Moosewala's murder.

The role of Kitta and Mamma in Moosewala's killing cannot be ruled out and we are investigating from that angle too, the DGP said.

Following reliable inputs about Brar's two associates carrying a large cache of weapons and trying to escape from the state on a motorcycle, the AGTF and the Bathinda police laid a 'naka' at the link road of Pathrala village and nabbed them, Yadav said.

According to preliminary investigation, they had attempted to kill Rajasthan-based gangster Kailash Manju in Jaisalmer when he was out on bail.

They also tried killing three associates of gangster Sukha Duneke — Dagar, Fateh Nagar and Kaunsal Chaudhary — when the police had brought them on a production warrant in connection with Kabbadi player Sandeep Nangal Ambia's murder case.

All these murder attempts were unsuccessful, the DGP said.

The police also recovered seven pistols (six 0.32 bores and one 0.30 bore) along with ammunition and a police uniform of an assistant sub-inspector rank from their possession. Their motorcycle was impounded, Yadav officer said.

