New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Two persons were arrested and 10 stolen vehicles recovered from them, Delhi Police said on Friday.

The arrests were made by the inter-border gangs investigation squad (IGIS) of the Crime Branch on Thursday.

Acting on specific information by ASI Govind Singh, a team of IGIS led by Inspector Yashpal Singh arrested the duo of Deepak Chadha and Sharad from the Dabri area of the national capital.

According to police, Chadha, 29, a notorious criminal has over 20 cases of motor vehicle theft registered against him.

Information regarding their arrest has been given to local police.

Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)