India News | 2 Axed to Death in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu

Jhunjhunu, Jun 9 (PTI) Two persons were axed to death in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred in Jatpur village under Buhana police station limits, they said.

Deepak Jat and Naresh Kumar were sleeping when they were killed with an axe, police said.

“A case was registered against a man and his father and the matter is being investigated,” said SHO Devendra Pratap.

No arrest have been made so far in this case, the station house officer added.

