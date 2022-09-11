Cooch Behar (West Bengal) [India], September 11 (ANI): Two Bharatiya Janata Party workers were injured after several country-made bombs exploded during a protest rally at Sitalkuchi in West Bengal on Sunday.

The injured workers were shifted to the district hospital, after which the situation started returning to normal.

The BJP was demanding the arrest of TMC leaders allegedly involved in various scams in the state.

Soon after the incident, BJP district president Sukumar Roy alleged that the TMC workers hurled bombs.

"We held a massive protest rally (for the arrest of TMC leaders allegedly involved in various scams) in the Sitalkuchi area, Cooch Behar, during which TMC workers started pelting stones and later hurled bombs. As a result, 2 BJP party workers got injured," Roy said.

Dismissing the allegations by the BJP leader, TMC MP Santanu Sen told ANI that the BJP is doing so just to stay in the limelight.

"It's an excuse... there are no people in their rallies so they are alleging all this to stay in the limelight. TMC does not have the need to attack the BJP rally, as they're a self-destructive party. TMC doesn't have anything to do with it. We don't instigate, they do," Sen said. (ANI)

