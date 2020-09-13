Pune, Sep 13 (PTI) An employee of a reputed educational institution and one more person have been booked by Pune police's cyber wing for allegedly increasing marks of 178 students during revaluation process, an official said on Sunday.

The alleged malpractice took place between September, 2018 and December last year at Symbiosis Centre for Distance Learning and came to light during its internal audit, said Sambhaji Kadam, deputy commissioner of police (Cyber and Economic Offence Wing).

"An employee who works in the exam department of the institute is suspected to have colluded with an outsider to increase marks of 178 students for financial gains," he said.

The two were booked under IPC sections 464 (making false document), 465 (forgery), 420 (cheating) and relevant sections of Information Technology Act.

SCDL Director Dr Swati Mujumdar said a police case was registered after an internal inquiry.

She said the accused had increased the marks manually and were unable to hack into the core system.

