Ghaziabad (UP), Apr 5 (PTI) Two teenagers drowned in Ganga canal here while another two were rescued, police said on Monday.

The victims have been identified as Rajan (15) and Akash (18).

The incident occurred at Chota Haridwar bank of Ganga Canal in Muradnagar on Sunday.

Rajan 15, along with Ajit (16) and Shobhit (15), had gone for a swim in the canal when they were swept away by the strong water current.

When they raised an alarm, local divers jumped in the canal and rescued Ajit and Shobhit. However, Rajan remained untraced till this evening.

The children were from Krishna Nagar colony of Nandgram area.

In a separate incident on the same spot two hours later, Akash drowned while he was bathing in the canal.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Iraj Raja told PTI that an NDRF team was pressed into service to search for the boys but they could not be found.

